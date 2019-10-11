Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Street Photographer Jill Freedman Dies At 79 By editor • 19 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Street photographer Jill Freedman died Wednesday at 79. She was known for embedding with New York City police and firefighters, traveling with the circus and documenting the Poor People's Campaign. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.