Taiwanese Police Found The Owner Of A Lost Nintendo Switch By Playing Animal Crossing

Originally published on July 24, 2020 7:03 am

When Taiwanese police found a lost Nintendo Switch, they thought it would be a good idea to log in to the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons to see if they could find the owner and their plan worked.