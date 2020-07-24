Related Program: Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR Taiwanese Police Found The Owner Of A Lost Nintendo Switch By Playing Animal Crossing By editor • 2 hours ago Related Program: Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on July 24, 2020 7:03 am When Taiwanese police found a lost Nintendo Switch, they thought it would be a good idea to log in to the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons to see if they could find the owner and their plan worked. ShareTweetEmail