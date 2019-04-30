Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Washington Post Reports Mueller Protests Barr's Description Of The Mueller Report By editor • 55 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Washington Post reporter Matt Zapotosky about special counsel Robert Mueller's letter of protest on Attorney General William Barr's description of the Russia report. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.