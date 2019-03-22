Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk What We Know About The Mueller Report So Far By Tamara Keith & Susan Davis • 28 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 22, 2019 8:44 pm The White House is saying little about special counsel Robert Mueller submitting his report to the attorney general, ending his probe. President Trump has previously called it a witch hunt. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.