WKAR at MSU Announces Launch of Apollo PublicTV Platform in Partnership with Gaian Solutions

A NextGen TV accelerator platform, Apollo PublicTV Platform enables public broadcasters to effortlessly conceive, design, and launch NextGen TV services for their local communities today.

EAST LANSING, MI; Dec. 19, 2019 -- WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University amd Gaian Solutions, Inc., announce the launch of Apollo PublicTV Platform, a NextGen TV accelerator platform for public broadcasters.

Apollo PublicTV Platform offers broadcasters a suite of services including NextGen TV master classes, ATSC 3.0 receiver and transmitter starter kits, access to NextGen TV broadcast chains, and the capability to conduct lab and field trials. Apollo PublicTV Platform also offers a certification program for technology providers, plus business consulting services for organizations interested in identifying and launching specific market-by-market NextGen TV opportunities.

This new platform offers NextGen TV services through tools that apply artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in a fully cloud-based, virtualized environment to enable the convergence of broadcast and digital workflows.

Through Apollo PublicTV Platform, public broadcasters can now offer rich content experiences in education, alerting, health information, community fundraising, and other domains.

“Putting the tools of the Apollo PublicTV Platform in the hands of public broadcasters means that local communities can begin to benefit right now from the promise of NextGen TV,” said Susi Elkins, general manager at WKAR Public Media. “Barriers to moving forward immediately include a lack of significant investment and the absence of a clear migration path to NextGen TV. The Apollo PublicTV Platform partnership we’re announcing today is a marketplace collaboration designed to address those barriers. Apollo PublicTV Platform will help stations manage the convergence of operations now, to be well positioned for the future.”

Apollo PublicTV Platform tools include data analytics, app designer tools, AI agents, Software Development Kits (SDKs) and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for rapid service curation, an ATSC 3.0 receiver application stack, and the necessary business applications to manage carrier-grade content services.

“The coming NextGen TV economy will ensure overall growth of the broadcast industry and its long overdue integration with the digital transformation ecosystem,” said Chandra Kotaru, CEO and founder of Gaian Solutions. “Public broadcasters are in a unique position to leverage NextGen TV opportunities. Apollo PublicTV Platform was designed to accelerate this phenomenon.”

“The Apollo PublicTV Platform instantly opens up new opportunities and better experiences through cutting edge technology, open APIs, and toolkits,” said Prabu David, dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at MSU. “Gaian Solutions has been instrumental in conceptualizing, designing, developing, and operating the Apollo PublicTV Platform with WKAR at MSU. We are very hopeful this will put public broadcasters at the forefront of leading innovation in the NextGen TV space.”

“America’s Public Television Stations see great potential in the Apollo PublicTV Platform developed by Gaian in cooperation with Susi Elkins and her team at WKAR-TV,” said Patrick Butler, president and CEO. “We look forward to working with them and with the public station community to make Apollo PublicTV Platform an accelerator of ATSC 3.0 adoption and of all the new service and revenue opportunities the NextGen broadcast standard holds in store for public television.”

Butler continued, “APTS intends to play an active role in familiarizing stations with the Apollo PublicTV Platform and ensuring that every station understands the transformative promise of ATSC 3.0 and the ability of Apollo PublicTV Platform to help make that promise come true for stations of every size.”

WKAR at Michigan State University, Gaian Solutions, and APTS invite all content and spectrum based entrepreneurs, digital transformation agencies, broadcasters, and technology vendors to collaborate on Apollo PublicTV Platform, the new open platform for NextGen TV.

Summary

Apollo PublicTV Platform currently provides broadcasters with:

Migration toolkits to easily transition from 1.0 to 3.0 with minimal investment.

Open APIs and SDKs to build on top of existing services.

Master Control and Broadcast Operations reimagined with NextGen TV Services.

A Digital Transformation Marketplace to bring together the broadcast assets and digital services to effectively utilize & monetize the spectrum.

An AppStore equivalent for the TV world with broadcaster apps and receiver apps supported across various device form factors.

To know more: Visit wkar.org/apollopublictvplatform or write to ash@gaiansolutions.com

ABOUT GAIAN SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2006, Gaian has a consistent track record of offering unique and technically savvy solutions to some of the most complex challenges and opportunities facing the media and entertainment industry. Gaian’s award winning platform serves millions of end consumers across OTT, OTA, Alerting and Omnichannel engagement domains. The Gaian differentiation in content delivery stems from application of analytics, AI, and ML in content related monetization for platform business models.

ABOUT WKAR PUBLIC MEDIA

WKAR Public Media is a division of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. WKAR provides Michigan’s capital region and the global community with award-winning original programming and the best from PBS and NPR via television channels WKAR-HD, WKAR World, WKAR Create and WKAR PBS Kids; and radio broadcasts at 90.5 FM, 105.1 FM, AM 870 and WKAR Radio Reading Service. In 2018, WKAR was the first public broadcasting station to obtain an ATSC 3.0 experimental license from the FCC.

ABOUT COLLEGE OF COMMUNICATION ARTS & SCIENCES

The College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University is a pioneer in the study of new communication technologies. Faculty in the college focus on a range of topics including computational communication, communication neuroscience, media psychology, extended reality, game design and mobility. Researchers have access to MSU Mobility Village, where ATSC 3.0 applications can be tested.

Contact

Ashwini Koppisetti, Head, Product Marketing, Gaian Solutions

(415) 624-7431 ash@gaiansolutions.com

Julie Sochay, Senior Director of Content and Communication, WKAR Public Media

(517) 884-4773 jsochay@wkar.org