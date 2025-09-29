© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR Special Coverage: White House Press Conference

WKAR Public Media
Published September 29, 2025 at 12:22 PM EDT
NPR Special Coverage

102.3 FM • AM870 NewsTalk | approx. 1:15pm Press conference following a meeting between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House. Watch it Live.

President Trump is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House today. Following the meeting, they will participate in a joint press conference, scheduled for 1:15 PM ET, but timing could shift.

NPR Special Coverage will be hosted by Scott Tong and Peter O'Dowd with NPR correspondents. 

WATCH IT HERE
Program Alert
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap