© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ComArtSci at Michigan State University built their own ofrenda, inviting the campus community to contribute photos and mementos of loved ones to be displayed from October 26 to November 3 in the building's South Lobby.
WKAR Audio Ofrendas

Diana Cisneros

Published November 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
Ki'che Prayer recited to honor loved ones during Día de los Muertos.
Ki'che Prayer recited to honor loved ones during Día de los Muertos.

Diana Cisneros is a member of a global indigenous student organization at Michigan State University. In her ofrenda, she pays tribute to her indigenous heritage by reading a Maya K’iche’ prayer, spoken in Guatemala, to honor her ancestors. For Diana, reading this prayer, not only honors the people who have passed away, but it also symbolizes the power and importance of language as a form of resistance for indigenous communities.

Pardon and forgive my errors, my sins.
I will have failed many times, I will have fallen short many times,
But, here, today:
They are coming - my ancestors,
They are visiting - my ancestors,
They will be present on all sides.
We pray that you all be our mediators with our beloved Creator.

Season 1