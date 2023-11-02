Diana Cisneros is a member of a global indigenous student organization at Michigan State University. In her ofrenda, she pays tribute to her indigenous heritage by reading a Maya K’iche’ prayer, spoken in Guatemala, to honor her ancestors. For Diana, reading this prayer, not only honors the people who have passed away, but it also symbolizes the power and importance of language as a form of resistance for indigenous communities.
Pardon and forgive my errors, my sins. I will have failed many times, I will have fallen short many times, But, here, today: They are coming - my ancestors, They are visiting - my ancestors, They will be present on all sides. We pray that you all be our mediators with our beloved Creator.