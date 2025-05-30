Trailer | Introducing RISE: Detroit's Machine Music

The RISE Podcast introduces Detroit techno as a cultural innovation rooted in Black communities. Host Julian Chambliss previews discussions on Afrofuturism, forgotten pioneers, the city's role, and the machines that shaped the genre—all connected to “Techno: The Rise of Detroit’s Machine Music,” a MSU Museum exhibition open [dates] on the campus of Michigan State University.

Featured Voices: Dr. Julian Chambliss, John Collins, and Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale.