RISE Detroit's Machine Music with collage of city scape, vinyl LP record, and Dj
RISE: Detroit’s Machine Music

Trailer | Introducing RISE: Detroit's Machine Music

Published May 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

The RISE Podcast introduces Detroit techno as a cultural innovation rooted in Black communities. Host Julian Chambliss previews discussions on Afrofuturism, forgotten pioneers, the city's role, and the machines that shaped the genre—all connected to “Techno: The Rise of Detroit’s Machine Music,” a MSU Museum exhibition open [dates] on the campus of Michigan State University.

Featured Voices: Dr. Julian Chambliss, John Collins, and Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale.

