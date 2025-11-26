Honoring Sojourner Truth: Advocate for Freedom & Equality | November 26

On this day in 1883, Sojourner Truth, the renowned abolitionist and advocate for civil and women’s rights, passed away in Battle Creek, Michigan. Born Isabella Bomfree, she escaped slavery in 1827 and fought for her son’s return from illegal sale. Later, she renamed herself Sojourner Truth and dedicated her life to helping enslaved people escape and promoting civil rights. November 26 is officially recognized as Sojourner Truth Day in Michigan.