New Year’s Day From Vienna 2025 LIVE

Published December 31, 2024 at 9:10 AM EST
Ensemble posing on stage
Neujahrskonzert 2021 Dieter Nagel
Österreich, Wien, Wiener Philharmoniker, Musikverein circa 2021

Wed Jan 1, 11am on 90.5 FM | The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Riccardo Muti.

With this concert it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.

