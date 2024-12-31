New Year’s Day From Vienna 2025 LIVE

Wed Jan 1, 11am on 90.5 FM | The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Riccardo Muti.

With this concert it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.

Underwritten locally by PLAS Labs