WKAR Radio Highlights | Women's History Month 2025

During Women’s History Month this March, WKAR will be highlighting stories of women in classical music who have defied expectations and shattered barriers. We invite you to join us as we dive into stories of courage, innovation, and dedication, all showcasing the impact women have had on this typically male-dominated field.

We're sharing inspiring stories of perseverance, like that of clarinetist Sabine Meyer who was kicked out of the Berlin Philharmonic despite objections from its conductor, only to turn it around into a stellar solo performing career.

Other stories include that of Dame Ethel Smyth, a suffragette and composer whose father said he'd rather his daughter be dead than be a musician. She would go on to be the first woman composer for the Metropolitan Opera in 1903.

We’ll also feature contemporary voices like Jessie Montgomery, a Black American composer who took risks on an album devoted completely to her own works. The album and her compositions were so successful that she left behind string quartet performance to pursue a career in composing.

WKAR is not only highlighting historical figures but also showcasing the vibrant contributions of women in the present. On Friday, March 7th and Saturday, March 8th, Linda Kernohan and Jamie Paisley will present two days of local classical programming entirely devoted to female composers.

Michael Stratton's A Groove Supreme will interview MSU trombonist Nanami Haruta about her debut CD coming out in March; as well as the latest from the all-women jazz quintet, Artemis. Showtunes Across the Mitten on Friday, March 7th will feature Broadway creators, performers, and conductors who are women.

You can also explore the rich and varied contributions of female composers and performers in classical music with our regular program, Feminine Fusion. This ongoing series provides a consistent platform for women in classical music, ensuring their voices are heard and celebrated throughout the year.

