WKAR TV Highlights | Women's History Month 2025

MARCH 2025

On WKAR-HD 23.1

Schedule as of 2/28/25. Schedule and descriptions subject to change.

11 | Tue

8:00 Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

Meet the American women who built the planes and flew them, fought on the warfront and the home front, cracked codes and broke barriers. The "secret weapon" that helped win the war, they forever changed the world in the process.

18 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Born to Sing

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the remarkable roots of singers Alanis Morissette and Ciara, using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work to travel back centuries, revealing his guest's hidden connections to history and to music.

9:00 American Experience: Fly with Me

Fly With Me is a story about new frontiers for working women and the constraints of traditional notions of femininity. It's about both exploitation and activism, and pitched battles within the courtrooms of the United States. Maligned as feminist sellouts and sluts, stewardesses, as they were called, knew different: They were on the frontlines of a battle to assert gender equality and transform the workplace. Fly With Me will rely on firsthand witness accounts, personal stories, and a rich and extensive archive to tell a lively, fun and important but neglected history of the women who, while flying the world, changed it.

23 | Sun

8:00 Lucy Worsley Investigates: Bloody Mary

Does "Bloody Mary," England's first ruling female monarch, truly deserve her infamous reputation? Investigate whether Mary I was as ruthless as history suggests or if her notoriety stemmed from being a strong woman in a predominantly male world.

24 | Mon

10:00 Independent Lens: Home Court

Home Court is the coming-of-age story of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy in Southern California whose life intensifies as recruitment heats up. As she overcomes injury as well as racial and class differences between her home and private school worlds, in peer groups, and against rival schools, Ashley strives to become her own person and leave a legacy behind.

28 | Fri

9:00 Jacqueline Du Pre: Genius and Tragedy

Those who know consider Jacqueline du Pre one of the greatest cellists of all time - certainly in the top three - despite a career that was cruelly curtailed by multiple sclerosis at just twenty-eight years old. The force of nature took away her prodigious gift and her joy of performing and she endured fourteen years of unremitting illness. However, during her short time on the international concert platform - about a decade - she had the musical world at her feet, with an expressive style that cast a spell on anyone who saw her perform. Introduced and narrated by cellist Yo-Yo Ma, our film, Jacqueline du Pre: Genius and Tragedy, tells the story of who she was and why she was such an extraordinary musician. It is full of candid moments off stage and in rehearsal, together with powerful concert performances.

