© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WKAR Presents Michigan State of the State 2026

WKAR Public Media
Published February 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Governor Gretchen Whitmer staying behind a podium smiling.
WKAR-MSU
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her 2025 State of the State address on January 26, 2025.

WKAR will present TV, radio, and online coverage of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer‘s final State of the State address live from the Michigan House Chambers on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

The address airs in mid-Michigan on WKAR TV 23.1 and FM 102.3 NewsTalk at 7pm ET (check local listings). The full TV broadcast with additional analysis from Tim Skubick and the Off the Record panel will stream live at YouTube.com/@WKARnews and be available next day at wkar.org and in the free PBS app.

On WKAR TV and YouTube, Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick provides analysis and commentary along with fellow Capitol correspondents.

On FM 102.3 NewsTalk, Rick Pluta from MPRN and Zoe Clark from Michigan Public provide analysis and commentary.

This will be Whitmer's final State of the State of her second term. Republicans won control of the Michigan House and Senate in last year’s elections.

This WKAR Production is supported in part by Business Leaders for Michigan.
Tags
Show Highlights Michigan State of the State
Sustain What Matters. Build What’s Next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.