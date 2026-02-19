WKAR Presents Michigan State of the State 2026

WKAR will present TV, radio, and online coverage of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer‘s final State of the State address live from the Michigan House Chambers on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

The address airs in mid-Michigan on WKAR TV 23.1 and FM 102.3 NewsTalk at 7pm ET (check local listings). The full TV broadcast with additional analysis from Tim Skubick and the Off the Record panel will stream live at YouTube.com/@WKARnews and be available next day at wkar.org and in the free PBS app.

On WKAR TV and YouTube, Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick provides analysis and commentary along with fellow Capitol correspondents.

On FM 102.3 NewsTalk, Rick Pluta from MPRN and Zoe Clark from Michigan Public provide analysis and commentary.

This will be Whitmer's final State of the State of her second term. Republicans won control of the Michigan House and Senate in last year’s elections.