Michigan State of the State

-
The Legislature’s Republican leaders said Wednesday they appreciate Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s calls for unity and bipartisanship in her State of the…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sought “common ground” with the Republican-led Legislature in her State of the State address Wednesday, calling for quick passage of…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will seek “common ground” with the Republican-led Legislature in her State of the State address, pitching a multibillion-dollar…
-
Wed. Jan. 27, 2021 | Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lays out her new legislative year agenda for 2021. WATCH HERE NOW Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that Michigan will borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild the state’s deteriorating highways and bridges over five…
-
WATCH/LISTEN LIVE: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses Michigan Legislature Wed., Jan. 29, 7pm ETIn her second address to a joint convention of the State…
-
From Tue. Feb. 12, 2019 | WATCH IT HERE | LISTEN HEREIn her first address to a joint convention of the State House of Representatives and Senate, Michigan…
-
During her first State of the State address, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer took past lawmakers to task for underfunding public education and touted a…
-
UPDATED at 10:00 p.m.: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday identified two major crises facing Michigan — aging infrastructure and a lagging education system…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her first State of the State address on Tuesday. It’s a moment for her to highlight ongoing accomplishments in…