The clout of college football bowl games and why Kenneth Walker III should pass on Peach Bowl, plus latest COVID-19 outbreaks in sports | Current Sports | Dec. 14, 2021
Why should Kenneth Walker III sit out of the Peach Bowl and what do bowl games mean to college football?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al touches on the clout of college football bowl games and why he sees no problem with athletes who decide to sit out...unless competing for a national championship. Also, COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise in the world of professional sports. How are leagues trying to combat the problem? That, as well as coverage from yesterday's Peach Bowl press conference from Spartan Stadium.
Episode 1890