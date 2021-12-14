© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: The issue with missing website content has been RESOLVED. Learn more here.
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The clout of college football bowl games and why Kenneth Walker III should pass on Peach Bowl, plus latest COVID-19 outbreaks in sports | Current Sports | Dec. 14, 2021

Published December 14, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST
Peachbowl.jpeg
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics

Why should Kenneth Walker III sit out of the Peach Bowl and what do bowl games mean to college football?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al touches on the clout of college football bowl games and why he sees no problem with athletes who decide to sit out...unless competing for a national championship. Also, COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise in the world of professional sports. How are leagues trying to combat the problem? That, as well as coverage from yesterday's Peach Bowl press conference from Spartan Stadium.

Episode 1890

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU Football TeamKenneth Walker IIIPeach BowlMSU SpartansMel TuckerCOVID - 19COVIDNFLChicago Bulls
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin