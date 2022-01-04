The brilliance of this year's MSU football team and the Mel Tucker effect | Current Sports | Jan. 4, 2021
Happy New Year! We put a bow on the 2021 MSU football year, which culminated with a win at the Peach Bowl last week.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the Peach Bowl victory for the MSU football team over Pittsburgh last week. We put a lid on the season by addressing what the possibilities could be for 2022. Hear what Mel Tucker had to say after the comeback win in Atlanta. That, and more! Happy New Year!
Episode 1898