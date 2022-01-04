© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

The brilliance of this year's MSU football team and the Mel Tucker effect | Current Sports | Jan. 4, 2021

Published January 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
Happy New Year! We put a bow on the 2021 MSU football year, which culminated with a win at the Peach Bowl last week.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the Peach Bowl victory for the MSU football team over Pittsburgh last week. We put a lid on the season by addressing what the possibilities could be for 2022. Hear what Mel Tucker had to say after the comeback win in Atlanta. That, and more! Happy New Year!

Episode 1898

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU Football TeamPeach BowlMel TuckerMercedes-Benz Stadiumuniversity of pittsburghKenneth Walker III
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
