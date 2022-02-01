Tom Brady, the greatest to ever do it, says goodbye | Current Sports | Feb. 1, 2022
We salute the GOAT.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we pay tribute to the greatest quarterback in NFL history; Tom Brady. The GOAT announced his retirement from football this morning. Al combs through Brady's incredible list of accomplishments, cementing his one-of-a-kind legacy. Also, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball road matchup against Maryland and highlight the budget deficit that MSU athletics is facing.
Episode 1914