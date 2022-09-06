© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Naomi Osaka eliminated from US Open; Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions; MSU football assistants Courtney Hawkins and Marco Coleman | Current Sports | Aug. 31, 2022

Published September 6, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT
Marco Coleman, MSU football defensive line coach / run game coordinator.

MSU football assistant coach Courtney Hawkins and Marco Coleman give a preview up the upcoming season.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring you sound from MSU football coaches Courtney Hawkins and Marco Colman. They provide an update on the Spartans as the season opener is just days away! Other topics on deck include tennis star Naomi Osaka getting eliminated from the US Open and the latest on the 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions' HBO show. That, and more!

Episode 2016

Current Sports with Al Martin Naomi OsakaDetroit LionsU.S. Open TennisMSU Football TeamMichigan State Spartans
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
