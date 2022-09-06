Naomi Osaka eliminated from US Open; Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions; MSU football assistants Courtney Hawkins and Marco Coleman | Current Sports | Aug. 31, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring you sound from MSU football coaches Courtney Hawkins and Marco Colman. They provide an update on the Spartans as the season opener is just days away! Other topics on deck include tennis star Naomi Osaka getting eliminated from the US Open and the latest on the 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions' HBO show. That, and more!
Episode 2016