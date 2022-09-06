Takeaways from MSU football win over Western Michigan, injuries mount for Mel Tucker's team; Mel Tucker weekly press conference | Current Sports | Sep. 6, 2022
We recap the MSU football season-opening win over Western Michigan and discuss the unfortunate injuries for the team.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Friday's season-opening MSU football win over Western Michigan from Spartan Stadium. The Spartans may have gotten the win, but it came at the cost of a few players going down due to injury. We recap it all and bring to you the weekly press conference of head coach Mel Tucker!
Episode 2018