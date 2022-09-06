© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Takeaways from MSU football win over Western Michigan, injuries mount for Mel Tucker's team; Mel Tucker weekly press conference | Current Sports | Sep. 6, 2022

Published September 6, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT
We recap the MSU football season-opening win over Western Michigan and discuss the unfortunate injuries for the team.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Friday's season-opening MSU football win over Western Michigan from Spartan Stadium. The Spartans may have gotten the win, but it came at the cost of a few players going down due to injury. We recap it all and bring to you the weekly press conference of head coach Mel Tucker!

Episode 2018

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU Football TeamMel TuckerMichigan State SpartansPayton ThorneBig Ten Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
