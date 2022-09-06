© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The MSU football season has arrived! Preview of the Spartans matchup against Western Michigan; QB Payton Thorne on facing father, Jeff, in season-opener | Current Sports | Sep. 2, 2022

Published September 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT
MSU_WMU.jpeg
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU
/

We get you ready for the MSU football season opener tonight against Western Michigan!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we get you ready for tonight's season-opening game for the MSU football team, as they play host to the Western Michigan Broncos! We give thoughts / predictions, while also discussing one of the big storylines coming into the game: MSU quarterback Payton Thorne taking on his father, Jeff, who is the offensive coordinator for WMU. That, and more! Happy game-day!

Episode 2017

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin MSU Football TeamMichigan State SpartansPayton ThorneMel TuckerWestern Michigan Broncos
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
