No. 11 MSU an underdog against unranked Washington; Week 3 college football storylines to watch; Football HOF'er Brett Favre in hot water | Current Sports | Sept. 15, 2022
Former football great Brett Favre reportedly has been named in a financial scheme.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive the main reason that no. 11 MSU football is an underdog this weekend against unranked Washington. Also, what are the biggest week 3 college football storylines? And football hall of fame quarterback Brett Favre finds himself in some hot water due to receiving welfare funds for a million dollar collegiate volleyball project.
Episode 2024