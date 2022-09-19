© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

No. 11 MSU an underdog against unranked Washington; Week 3 college football storylines to watch; Football HOF'er Brett Favre in hot water | Current Sports | Sept. 15, 2022

Published September 19, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT
Favre_1.png
Creative Commons
/

Former football great Brett Favre reportedly has been named in a financial scheme.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive the main reason that no. 11 MSU football is an underdog this weekend against unranked Washington. Also, what are the biggest week 3 college football storylines? And football hall of fame quarterback Brett Favre finds himself in some hot water due to receiving welfare funds for a million dollar collegiate volleyball project.

Episode 2024

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Brett FavreNFLMel TuckerMSU Football TeamMSU Spartans
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin