portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Summary of Emoni Bates arrest; College Football week 3 overreactions; Leah Johnson and Damon Rensing MSU coaches sound | Current Sports | Sept. 20, 2022

Published September 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
Listen to what MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing had to say this week as both of their programs now embark on Big Ten play.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.

Episode 2027

Current Sports with Al Martin College FootballEmoni BatesMSU SpartansDamon RensingMSU Volleyball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
