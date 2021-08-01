College Football

-
We discuss the shocking withdrawal today of famed olympic gymnast Simone Biles, citing mental health reasons for the decision. Also, final takeaways from…
Aidan Champion, MSU junior journalism major, experienced transitions in sporting event phases throughout the pandemic while reporting for Impact Radio.For…
Recruiting reopens for MSU football; Naomi Osaka is out of the French Open after controversy over her 'no press' stance; NBA playoffs updateOn today's…
Amber Rinestine performs many roles for the Spartans, from watching what they eat and drink, to serving as the team “Mom.”Team Moms are a staple in…
How would you grade the Detroit Lions pick of Penei Sewell at number seven overall? Also, who were the biggest winners and losers from last night's NFL…
The first round of the NFL Draft takes place tonight! We discuss what are the possibilities for the Detroit Lions, who have the number seven pick. Also,…
We recap all things the MSU foootball spring game from Saturday afternoon. What were the biggest takeaways and what conclusions, if any, can we draw for…
We react to the verdict heard around the world as former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges for the killing of…
We react to the news concerning the MSU football program allowing fans to attend this weekend's spring game at an 8% capacity. Also, the sports world…
Michigan State men's basketball has yet another player who has decided to hit the transfer portal. What does this mean for the team moving forward? Also,…