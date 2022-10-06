The woes of MSU football continue: recapping Saturday's loss at Maryland; Mel Tucker and Payton Thorne postgame sound | Current Sports | Oct. 3, 2022
The Spartans have now lost three straight games.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, things have gone bad to worse for the MSU football team. The Spartans fell on the road at Maryland on Saturday, pushing their losing streak to three games. What must happen to turn things around as Ohio State looms this weekend? Hear what head coach Mel Tucker and starting quarterback Payton Thorne had to say after the game.
Episode 2034