© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The woes of MSU football continue: recapping Saturday's loss at Maryland; Mel Tucker and Payton Thorne postgame sound | Current Sports | Oct. 3, 2022

Published October 6, 2022 at 12:53 AM EDT
Mel Tucker.png
MSU Athletics
/

The Spartans have now lost three straight games.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, things have gone bad to worse for the MSU football team. The Spartans fell on the road at Maryland on Saturday, pushing their losing streak to three games. What must happen to turn things around as Ohio State looms this weekend? Hear what head coach Mel Tucker and starting quarterback Payton Thorne had to say after the game.

Episode 2034

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Mel TuckerMSU Football at MarylandMSU Football TeamSpartan AthleticsPayton Thorne
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin