Spartans come together at 'The Rock' to honor those lost | Current Sports | Feb. 16, 2023
We recap the scene at last night's candlelight vigil on MSU's campus.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the scene of last night's candlelight vigil at 'The Rock' on MSU's campus. Listen to what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo had to say, as well as interim MSU interim president Teresa K. Woodruff. Al also shares thoughts on how it felt to be back on campus for the first time since Monday's tragedy.
Spartan Strong.
Episode 2101