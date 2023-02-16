© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Spartans come together at 'The Rock' to honor those lost | Current Sports | Feb. 16, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 16, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST
IMG_3516.jpeg
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU
/
The Michigan State community gathers in front of the auditorium and 'The Rock' for a candlelight vigil honoring the victims of Monday's mass shooting.

We recap the scene at last night's candlelight vigil on MSU's campus.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the scene of last night's candlelight vigil at 'The Rock' on MSU's campus. Listen to what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo had to say, as well as interim MSU interim president Teresa K. Woodruff. Al also shares thoughts on how it felt to be back on campus for the first time since Monday's tragedy.

Spartan Strong.

Episode 2101

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin MSUBig TenMichigan State UniversitySpartan NationEast Lansing
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin