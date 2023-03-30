Have the plans changed for the Detroit Lions?; General Manager Brad Holmes speaks from annual NFL Meetings in Arizona | Current Sports | Mar. 28, 2023
With the amazing offseason the Lions have had so far, what should the Lions now do in the upcoming NFL Draft?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the remarkable offseason moves that the Detroit Lions have made. Many believe that the Lions have had the best offseason of any team in the league. With that being said, does this change your thoughts on what they should come next month's NFL Draft? Hear what general manager Brad Holmes had to see during the NFL annual meetings in Arizona this week.
Episode 2125