Current Sports with Al Martin

Have the plans changed for the Detroit Lions?; General Manager Brad Holmes speaks from annual NFL Meetings in Arizona | Current Sports | Mar. 28, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 30, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT
lions_minicamp.jpg
Dave Lawrence
/
Flickr Creative Commons

With the amazing offseason the Lions have had so far, what should the Lions now do in the upcoming NFL Draft?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the remarkable offseason moves that the Detroit Lions have made. Many believe that the Lions have had the best offseason of any team in the league. With that being said, does this change your thoughts on what they should come next month's NFL Draft? Hear what general manager Brad Holmes had to see during the NFL annual meetings in Arizona this week.

Current Sports with Al Martin Detroit LionsDetroit Lions DraftNFLBrad HolmesNFL Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
