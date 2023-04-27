Detroit Lions players suspended due to sports betting; Does this now change the NFL Draft strategy for the Lions? |Current Sports | Apr. 21, 2023
Highly touted wide receiver Jameson Williams is among those suspended on the Detroit Lions due to betting on sports. Williams will miss the first six games of next season.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we react to a report that details the punishment of four Detroit Lions players who have been found to have bet on sports. Lions receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were suspended and cut from the team, while receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were each suspended six games. Does this now change the NFL Draft strategy of the Lions?
Episode 2140