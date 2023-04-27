© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Detroit Lions players suspended due to sports betting; Does this now change the NFL Draft strategy for the Lions? |Current Sports | Apr. 21, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT
Jameson_Williams.png
Creative Commons
/
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during his playing days at Alabama.

Highly touted wide receiver Jameson Williams is among those suspended on the Detroit Lions due to betting on sports. Williams will miss the first six games of next season.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we react to a report that details the punishment of four Detroit Lions players who have been found to have bet on sports. Lions receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were suspended and cut from the team, while receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were each suspended six games. Does this now change the NFL Draft strategy of the Lions?

Episode 2140

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
