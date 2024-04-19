3 MSU faculty named Senior Members of the 2024 National Academy of Inventors

The MSU researchers being honored have found that their research often presents a challenge that provides an opportunity for invention.

Alocilja’s passion is to find solutions to challenging societal problems, especially for those needing the most help. She develops biological sensors that can diagnose infectious and antimicrobial resistant diseases earlier.

Like Alocilja, Richard Lunt, who is a Johansen Crosby Endowed Associate Professor in the College of Engineering, also was inspired to make the world a better place. Lunt’s work is focused on creating better materials that are more efficient and longer lasting for solar energy production.

André Bachmann, a professor and associate chair for research in the College of Human Medicine, has found that holding a patent is often the first step in the process of having the idea commercialized and made available. Bachmann’s research has been concentrated on drug development in oncology and rare diseases.

Alocilja and Bachmann join Emilie Lorditch and Russ White to talk about their passions and inventions and the entrepreneurial ethos at MSU.

Conversation Highlights:

(2:08) – Alocilja describes her research interests and passions.

(6:21) – Bachmann describes his research interests and passions.

(11:04) – What originally attracted you to MSU. And is there an entrepreneurial spirit on campus that’s conducive to inventing?

(13:39) – What’s your advice for colleagues who might have ideas or inventions to patent but don’t know how to go about it?

(20:15) – What are you working on now and looking forward to?

The 2024 class of Senior Members will be celebrated at NAI’s annual conference June 16 to 18, in Raleigh, North Carolina. There’s more at academyofinventors.org.

