Meet the Dean: David Souder leads MSU’s Broad College of Business

Souder shares his background and research interests. And he tells why he was attracted to leading the college. He talks about research and curriculum strengths of the Broad College, shares some of his short- and long-term goals for the college and describes challenges and opportunities along the way while pursuing those goals. He discusses the evolving job market for Broad graduates, too.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:18) – What’s your background?

(0:42) – What are your research interests?

(1:21) – What attracted you to the deanship of the Broad College?

(2:48) – How would you describe your leadership and management style?

(4:47) – What are some of the research and curriculum strengths of the college?

(7:00) – What are some of your short- and long-term goals for the college?

(14:11) – What are some challenges and opportunities along the way as you pursue these goals?

(17:01) – What do you see as the challenges and opportunities ahead for all of higher education?

(23:35) – What are your thoughts on the state and future of the job market for your graduates?

