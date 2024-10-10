Why voters believe what they believe and how to talk politics with your family

For MSU Today’s 2024 Election Spotlight Series, I’m talking with MSU researchers and experts who can discuss all things elections and politics. Each guest brings a unique perspective on research and work they’re doing that relates to the 2024 Election.

Mark Brandt is an associate professor in the MSU Department of Psychology. He is a social and personality psychologist. He leads the Belief Systems Lab to understand ideological and moral beliefs and why people adopt the belief systems they hold.

Elizabeth Dorrance Hall is an associate professor of communication and director of the MSU Family Communication and Relationships Lab. Her research focuses on communication processes in close relationships, especially in the context of family.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:10) – Describe your backgrounds. How long have you been at MSU, and what attracted you here?

(2:33) – Most Americans don’t follow politics that closely, but that can change with an election on the way. What are the implications?

(3:45) – Why are so many people reluctant to change their mind when presented with new information?

(6:00) - Political conversations with family members can be tricky at best and disastrous at worst. What are some of your tips for successfully navigating these conversations?

(8:04) – Tell me more about the mission of the Family Communication and Relationships Lab.

(8:40) – Tell me more about the mission of the Belief Systems Lab.

