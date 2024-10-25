Michael Sant’Ambrogio is the new dean of MSU College of Law

The new dean talks about his and the college’s teaching and scholarship strengths. He tells why he wants to be dean of the college. And he shares goals for the college and discusses challenges and opportunities ahead.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:22) – How long have you been at MSU, and what first attracted you here?

(0:59) – What are your teaching and scholarship interests?

(1:40) – What are the college’s teaching and scholarship strengths?

(2:32) – Why do you want to be dean of the college?

(4:03) – What are some of your goals for the college?

(5:39) – What are challenges and opportunities along the way?

(7:38) – What’s the state of the law profession your graduates are entering?

(8:56) – What kind of student come to MSU Law? And why should those considering a career in law come to MSU?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.