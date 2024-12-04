MSU dean brings back resilient ethos from volunteer work

Earlier this year, she had the opportunity to deploy to North Carolina with the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team (DMORT) under the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) following the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene. Her team, composed of members from across the country, gathered in Charlotte before heading out to assist with the mission.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:08) - What is DMORT? What’s the mission? And how does your expertise fit into that mission?

(6:46) - Talk about the unique mix of emotions when such a deployment begins.

(10:22) - How long have you been volunteering like this, and why do you do it?

(15:39) - Can you describe the incredible damage you saw but also the resilience you saw in the people.

(17:45) - Talk about your desire to bring that resilience back to MSU COM and about how your experience has reaffirmed some of your values that you believe are at the heart of osteopathic medicine and what you do at MSU COM.

(21:05) - How is it going as dean? Any surprises?

