Meet the co-chairs of MSU’s Green and White Council

Kevin is Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, who joins me occasionally to elaborate on key initiatives he’s leading to guide MSU into its vibrant future. Today, Kevin welcomes the co-chairs of his newly created Green and White Council.

Sanjay Gupta

President Guskiewicz recently announced this significant progress of one of his premier initiatives by appointing former Bank of America executive and Michigan State University alumnus Matt Elliott and Broad College of Business Dean Emeritus and Professor Sanjay Gupta as co-chairs of the university’s much-anticipated Green and White Council.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:52) - President Guskiewicz, please tell us about why you have created the Council and what its mission is.

(2:49) - Matt, give us your background, and what attracted you to co-chairing the Council. Why did you accept Kevin’s invitation?

(3:27) - Sanjay, give us your background. You have been at MSU for a while, what attracted you to co-chairing the Council. Why did you accept Kevin’s invitation?

Matt Elliott

(7:10) - Matt, thank you for accepting my invitation to co-chair the Council. How did your MSU experience impact you and help get you where you are and how you’d like to share that experience to help others?

(10:22) - Sanjay, what first attracted you to MSU and the Broad College? And how did your role at the college evolve and how can your experience translate to our students?

(16:15) - Matt and Sanjay, what do you see as both the challenges and opportunities ahead for MSU and all of higher education?

(25:27) - Matt and Sanjay: How do you see your expertise and experience most positively impacting the mission of the Green & White Council? And what synergies can be created by better linking our students to the various sectors in the business community? What are the pathways for internships and exploration and what I like to call experiential learning?

(31:44) - Kevin, what are next steps for the Council? How will the Council operate, and how and when will we learn some of the outcomes the Council hopes to see?

