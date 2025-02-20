MSU scholars on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace

Conversation Highlights:

(0:29) – Quinetta on her background and what brought her to MSU.

(1:45) – Stephen on his background and what brought him to MSU.

(3:25) – Stephen on his research interests.

(5:18) – Quinetta on how her research interests have evolved.

(7:52) – What is the state of diversity, equity, and inclusion issues today? – “People are reacting to the terminology rather than what is in practice.”

(11:30) – “By putting the three words together, it takes away from what it’s all about.”

(13:47) – Are there some facts you would like to reinforce and/or some myths you’d like to dispel?

(20:56) – How does increasingly pervasive technology like artificial intelligence play into all this?

(26:04) – Are we in the moment of an opportunity? Is there some buyer’s remorse with the phrase DEI?

(32:04) – What are the three questions you ask leaders to reflect on?

