Reimagining MSU Health Sciences - Advancing a vision of One Team, One Health

Kevin is Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, who joins me occasionally to elaborate on key initiatives he’s leading to guide MSU into its vibrant future. Today, Kevin welcomes the co-chairs of MSU’s Health Sciences Council.

The Health Sciences Council was convened under the guidance of the Office of the President to advise and support collaboration on curriculum, interprofessional education, clinical care and the development of strategies to enhance our performance in biomedical and public health research.

In today’s episode, President Guskiewicz talks with co-chairs Joyce DeJong, dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine; and Jeff MacKeigan, senior advisor in MSU’s Office of Research and Innovation and professor in the Department of Pediatrics and Human Development in the MSU College of Human Medicine.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:35) - Kevin, last June, you announced a thorough assessment of Michigan State’s health sciences structure, given today’s complex health care environment and MSU’s unique mix of educational, research and clinical assets.

After six months of diligent work, the council has delivered its final report to you with several bold options for a more integrated approach, positioning the university as a model for addressing complex health challenges and advancing health and wellness.

Please tell us more about why you have created the Health Sciences Council and what its mission is. What are some of those bold options?

(4:08) - Joyce and Jeff, how did you arrive at these options, and why do you think these are the key ones for us to act on first?

(6:56) - Kevin, what do you mean by One Team? And Joyce and Jeff, what do you mean by One Health?

(10:15) - Joyce and Jeff, what do you both see as both the challenges and opportunities ahead for MSU Health Sciences? How can this council’s work positively impact its future?

(13:26) – Veterinary Medicine Dean Kim Dodd is on the council, too, and Vet Med will play a crucial role as we move forward.

(14:36) – Joyce and Jeff, why are you so passionate about these possibilities, and what led you to accept Kevin’s invitation to co-chair the council?

(16:25) – Talk about the importance our external healthcare providers and partners play in this bold future and how those relationships will be strengthened.

(18:45) - Kevin, what are next steps for the Council?

