Tom Izzo on the “unprecedented crazy times” in college athletics
Michigan State University Spartans Basketball Coach Tom Izzo met with the media on April 16 to discuss the state of the sport he loves and all of college athletics.
Conversation Highlights:
(0:00) – Tom’s opening remarks. “We’ve created a bad system, and it’s not specific to MSU. My biggest concern is that people are in the ears of the players all year. The portal is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. I’m worried about the kids; the pressure on them is enormous.”
(10:24) – How do you manage the outside money? – “I’d love to have more transparency.”
(16:44) – What keeps you doing this? – “I’m still living the dream.”
(20:49) – Are these issues seeping down to the high schools?
(25:06) – Talk about the departures of Gehrig Normand, Xavier Booker, and Tre Holloman.
(31:48) – Are there conversations going on to try to change the system?
(34:50) – Talk more about Jase Richardson.
(39:26) – Is there an appetite among the players for more structure? – “There will be more unintended consequences.”
(47:31) – What solutions would you suggest? And if nothing changes, where are we headed? – “I wish there was total transparency. And I wish coaches would respect each other more than I think we do.”
(54:09) – How do you go about retaining your current players?
(58:48) – Closing thoughts and Jud-isms.
