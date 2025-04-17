Tom Izzo on the “unprecedented crazy times” in college athletics

Conversation Highlights:

(0:00) – Tom’s opening remarks. “We’ve created a bad system, and it’s not specific to MSU. My biggest concern is that people are in the ears of the players all year. The portal is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. I’m worried about the kids; the pressure on them is enormous.”

(10:24) – How do you manage the outside money? – “I’d love to have more transparency.”

(16:44) – What keeps you doing this? – “I’m still living the dream.”

(20:49) – Are these issues seeping down to the high schools?

(25:06) – Talk about the departures of Gehrig Normand, Xavier Booker, and Tre Holloman.

(31:48) – Are there conversations going on to try to change the system?

(34:50) – Talk more about Jase Richardson.

(39:26) – Is there an appetite among the players for more structure? – “There will be more unintended consequences.”

(47:31) – What solutions would you suggest? And if nothing changes, where are we headed? – “I wish there was total transparency. And I wish coaches would respect each other more than I think we do.”

(54:09) – How do you go about retaining your current players?

(58:48) – Closing thoughts and Jud-isms.

