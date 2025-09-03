A Conversation with MSU Spartans Gymnastics Coach Mike Rowe

They say gymnastics should be fun.

Rowe describes his background and what attracted him to taking on the revitalizing of the Spartan Gymnastics program. He describes his coaching philosophy and weighs on the ever-changing world of college athletics. Mike previews the coming season and talks about what he looks for in the future Spartans he recruits.

Sage Kellerman, Mike Rowe

Kellerman describes the family atmosphere in Spartan Gymnastics and talks about why she decided to become a Spartan.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:24) – Mike, what’s your background, and what originally attracted you to MSU as a student?

(2:35) – How did your MSU experience prepare you for life?

(3:48) – Sage, give us some of your background and tell us why you came to MSU.

(4:43) – Mike, were you always interested in coaching?

(6:37) – How would you describe your coaching philosophy?

(9:07) – Sage, how do you balance college life with being a Big Ten athlete?

(10:18) – How and why did you go accept the challenge of reviving the Spartans gymnastics program?

(13:45) – Mike and Sage weigh in on the ever-changing world of college athletics.

(17:48) – What do you look for in the gymnasts you recruit?

(22:06) – How has gymnastics evolved over the years and where is it headed?

(26:18) – Coach Rowe previews the coming season.

Find “MSU Today with Russ White” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.