NPR's Scott Horsley inaugurates MSU lecture series covering food and economic policy

Part of the outreach David does is the Stuckman Lecture Series at Michigan State University, which brings leading voices in food and applied economics to campus, fostering critical discussions on the economic forces shaping our food systems and global markets.

As the inaugural speaker, Scott Horsley sets the stage for an ongoing dialogue on the intersection of food, economics, and policy. Scott is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:02) - David, describe the work you do at MSU. What is food economics?

(1:48) - Who is Noel Stuckman and describe the mission of the series. Why are these discussions important?

(2:47) - Scott, what do you see as the key issues in food economics, and what are you focused on reporting?

(4:28) - What messages do you hope to leave with the audience?

(5:37) – When it comes to food economics, is there a fact you would like to reinforce or a myth you would like to dispel?

(8:32) - What’s the mood at NPR after cuts? What’s ahead?

(10:13) – What will you be reporting on and researching in the coming months?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.