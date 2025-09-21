SpartanXpress, MSU’s autonomous bus, is ready for rides and research

The SpartanXpress is MSU’s autonomous and electric bus and is ready to roll around campus with a fresh look, new route and exciting research opportunities to explore.

Thanks to the university’s latest three-year partnership with ADASTEC, a leading software company that specializes in automated driving solutions, the full-size, 21-seat bus travels a 5.12-mile loop around campus with stops at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts and Anthony Hall. The bus will run Monday through Friday between 10:05 a.m. and 3:25 p.m. No pass is required for the SpartanXpress. Ridership is free and open to students, faculty, staff, campus visitors and community members.

For the complete schedule and to learn more about MSU’s live, connected mobility ecosystem, visit the MSU Mobility website.

Judd Herzer is MSU’s director of MSU Mobility and Innovation. Cemre Kavvasoglu is product management director, North America for ADASTEC Corp.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:20) – What is the Spartan Xpress?

(1:58) – Why did ADASTEC want to get involved in this program?

(2:40) – Describe Spartan Xpress safety and technology features.

(4:54) – What kind of research is happening on the bus?

(9:07) – What do you hope to learn from the initial research?

(14:13) – How does MSU define mobility?

