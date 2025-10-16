Tom Izzo previews the 2025/2025 Spartan Basketball season

Conversation Highlights:

(0:00) – opening remarks

(11:30) – How do you keep your team focused in the ever-changing world of college basketball?

(15:24) – In college athletics today, are the expectations to win unrealistic?

(17:09) – Is there a Jase Richardson on this year’s roster?

(19:32) – Did last year’s success rejuvenate you?

(22:23) – Compare and contrast Trey Fort and Kur Teng.

(24:15) – Do you feel like with the guys you have returning that you’re being slighted?

(28:06) – What makes this group of four captains special?

(30:43) – What are your expectations for Coen Carr?

(32:06) – Talk about your relationship with your players?

(35:21) – What has surprised you about Cam Ward and Jordan Scott and what do you see their roles being on the team?

(36:55) – What do you hope to learn about your team from the two exhibition games?

(38:40) – How are the transfers settling in with the team?

(41:34) – What traits do you look for in your players?

(44:15) – closing thoughts

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.