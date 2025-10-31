MSU Green and White Council addressing state’s biggest challenges

The Council is one of President Guskiewciz’s signature initiatives.

Harnessing MSU’s distinctive assets and the unparalleled expertise of its members while focusing on what matters most for Michigan, the Council will:



Develop talent for in-demand jobs across the state and equip Spartans with skills of the future.

Connect Spartans to great companies and careers in Michigan.

Leverage MSU’s cutting-edge research and intellectual property to propel Michigan’s economy.

One of the members of the council is Ancor CEO Jose Flores.

