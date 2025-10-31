MSU Shares and United Way provide a “hand up” for local charities

Donations from faculty, staff and students support charities that serve more than 120,000 people annually in our tri-county region. With the assistance of the United Way, employee volunteers from across campus seek donations from their peers and help spread awareness of this annual campaign.

Here to discuss MSU Shares are MSU’s Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Bill Beekman and United Way President and CEO for United Way of South-Central Michigan.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:15) – Bill introduces Chris. Why is United Way important for our community?

(2:14) – United Way supports young people who are interested in a college education.

(5:41) – This is an important time to launch MSU Shares. What are the giving options?

(9:35) – It’s really easy for MSU employees to give to the United Way through EBS.

(11:30) – The name of the campaign - MSU Shares - is appropriate.

