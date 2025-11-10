Selecting, maintaining and properly disposing of a real Christmas tree

Cregg talks about the Christmas tree industry’s place in Michigan’s economy and says there are plenty of trees available for those who want them this season. He talks about the latest MSU research on Christmas trees and says that climate change is likely already impacting the industry. And he shares his tips for selecting, caring for, and properly disposing of a real tree.

Bert Cregg, MSU The pull test is a quick and easy way to assess the freshness of a real Christmas tree.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:29) - Talk about Michigan's Christmas tree industry and its economic impact in the state.

(1:27) - What's your background, and how did you originally become interested in studying Christmas trees?

(2:31) - What are your and MSU's research interests and activities in this area?

(6:25) - How's the supply this year? Are there plenty of trees to go around for all who want them?

(8:25) - Is climate change impacting the industry? If so, how?

(11:30) - Compare and contrast real and artificial trees and their respective impacts on the environment?

(14:53) - What are your tips for selecting, maintaining, and properly disposing of a real Michigan Christmas tree?

(20:04) - What is the Michigan Christmas Tree Association?

