American Experience

Bombshell

Season 37 Episode 8

Eighty years after the devastating atomic bombings that ushered in the nuclear age, Bombshell explores how the U.S. government manipulated the narrative about the human impact of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, and the efforts of a group of intrepid reporters to let the world know the truth.

Aired: 01/05/26
