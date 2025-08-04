© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
American Experience

Clearing the Air: The War on Smog

Season 37 Episode 4

In 1943, dark, smoky clouds enveloped Los Angeles, causing residents to complain of burning eyes, nausea, and difficulty breathing. The source of the smog was a mystery. CLEARING THE AIR: THE WAR ON SMOG is the story of the epic struggle for clean air, involving years of scientific study and civic pressure that would lead to the creation of the EPA and the Clean Air Act. From AMERICAN EXPERIENCE.

Aired: 08/25/25
