Watch a preview of Clearing the Air: The War on Smog.
We were told to "shake it like a Polaroid picture". But what if we got it wrong?
The women behind the camera.
Watch a preview of Mr. Polaroid.
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Watch a preview of Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act.
