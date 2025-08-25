© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
American Experience

Hard Hat Riot

Season 37 Episode 5

On May 8, 1970, construction workers in NYC violently clashed with students protesting the Vietnam War, signaling the emergence of a new kind of class divide. Hard Hat Riot chronicles a struggling city, a flailing president, and a bloody juncture when the nation diverged ― culminating in a new political and cultural landscape that radically redefined American politics. FROM AMERICAN EXPERIENCE.

Aired: 09/29/25
Extras
Watch 1:38
American Experience
Trailer | Hard Hat Riot
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Preview: S37 E5 | 1:38
Watch 8:41
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Clearing the Air: The War on Smog
Watch a preview of Clearing the Air: The War on Smog.
Clip: S37 E4 | 8:41
Watch 2:22
American Experience
Trailer | Clearing the Air: The War on Smog
Watch a preview of Clearing the Air: The War on Smog.
Preview: S37 E4 | 2:22
Watch 4:58
American Experience
The mystery of L.A.’s smog revealed
The major breakthrough in understanding L.A.'s deadly smog came from a surprising place.
Clip: S37 E4 | 4:58
Watch 4:34
American Experience
Smog on the Big Screen from Blade Runner to Godzilla
How has L.A.'s history of smog shown up on the big screen?
Clip: S37 E4 | 4:34
Watch 4:57
American Experience
The Secret Hollywood Campaign to Clean L.A'.s Air
When smog issue plagued their city in the mid 20th century, Angelenos got creative.
Clip: S37 E4 | 4:57
Watch 1:58
American Experience
Why do people shake Polaroid pictures?
We were told to "shake it like a Polaroid picture". But what if we got it wrong?
Clip: S37 E3 | 1:58
Watch 3:08
American Experience
The Women of Polaroid
The women behind the camera.
Clip: S37 E3 | 3:08
Watch 9:18
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Mr. Polaroid
Watch a preview of Mr. Polaroid.
Preview: S37 E3 | 9:18
Watch 1:45
American Experience
Trailer | Mr. Polaroid
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
Preview: S37 E3 | 1:45