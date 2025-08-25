Extras
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Watch a preview of Clearing the Air: The War on Smog.
Watch a preview of Clearing the Air: The War on Smog.
The major breakthrough in understanding L.A.'s deadly smog came from a surprising place.
How has L.A.'s history of smog shown up on the big screen?
When smog issue plagued their city in the mid 20th century, Angelenos got creative.
We were told to "shake it like a Polaroid picture". But what if we got it wrong?
The women behind the camera.
Watch a preview of Mr. Polaroid.
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.