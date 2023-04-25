© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: 90.5 FM and AM870 reception
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
American Experience

The Movement and the "Madman"

Season 35 Episode 4 | 1hr 22m 29s

Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement. Told through firsthand accounts, the film reveals how movement leaders mobilized disparate groups to create two massive protests that changed history.

Aired: 03/27/23 | Expires: 04/25/23
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Extras
Watch 2:20
American Experience
Trailer | The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Preview: S36 E5 | 2:20
Watch 1:53:04
American Experience
The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Episode: S36 E5 | 1:53:04
Watch 4:33
American Experience
Earthkeeping: Toxic Racism
Learn about the beginning of the environmental justice movement.
Clip: 4:33
Watch 2:34
American Experience
Trailer | Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
Preview: S36 E4 | 2:34
Watch 8:45
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal
Watch a preview of Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal.
Clip: S36 E4 | 8:45
Watch 1:52:30
American Experience
Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
Episode: S36 E4 | 1:52:30
Watch 52:54
American Experience
The Cancer Detectives
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
Episode: S36 E3 | 52:54
Watch 1:35
American Experience
Trailer | The Cancer Detectives
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
Preview: S36 E3 | 1:35
Watch 8:55
American Experience
Chapter 1 | The Cancer Detectives
Watch a preview of The Cancer Detectives.
Clip: S36 E3 | 8:55
Watch 1:00
American Experience
Who's Who
Meet the characters in "Fly With Me."
Clip: S36 E2 | 1:00