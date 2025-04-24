Mr. Polaroid

Extras
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
ASL The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Watch a preview of Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act.
ASL Watch a preview of Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act.
EXTENDED AD The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
EXTENDED AUDIO DESCRIPTION A preview of Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act.
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Meet the protesters who climbed their way into history—and changed how all Americans live.
They Took Sledgehammers to Sidewalks – Here’s Why | Extended Audio Description | The Curb Cut Effect
EAD Curb cuts—those small ramps at the edge of sidewalks—were not always a given.