© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
American Experience

Mr. Polaroid

Season 37 Episode 3

Long before the iPhone, another inventive device allowed everyone to instantly chronicle their lives — the Polaroid camera. The product, and the company’s unique culture, would launch not only instant photography mania but also become the model for today’s Silicon Valley tech culture. Mr. Polaroid tells the little-known story of the man behind the camera, Edwin Land.

Aired: 05/18/25
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Extras
Watch 1:45
American Experience
Trailer | Mr. Polaroid
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
Preview: S37 E3 | 1:45
Watch 2:24
American Experience
Trailer | Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Preview: S37 E2 | 2:24
Watch 2:23
American Experience
Trailer | ASL | Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
ASL The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Preview: S37 E2 | 2:23
Watch 9:17
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
Watch a preview of Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act.
Clip: S37 E2 | 9:17
Watch 9:17
American Experience
Chapter 1 | ASL | Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
ASL Watch a preview of Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act.
Clip: S37 E2 | 9:17
Watch 2:50
American Experience
Trailer | Extended Audio Description | Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
EXTENDED AD The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Preview: S37 E2 | 2:50
Watch 11:31
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Extended Audio Description | Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
EXTENDED AUDIO DESCRIPTION A preview of Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act.
Clip: S37 E2 | 11:31
Watch 53:02
American Experience
Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act [ASL]
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Special: 53:02
Watch 3:29
American Experience
This 8-year-old girl changed history with one huge climb
Meet the protesters who climbed their way into history—and changed how all Americans live.
Clip: S37 E2 | 3:29
Watch 8:09
American Experience
They Took Sledgehammers to Sidewalks – Here’s Why | Extended Audio Description | The Curb Cut Effect
EAD Curb cuts—those small ramps at the edge of sidewalks—were not always a given.
Clip: S37 E2 | 8:09