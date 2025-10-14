© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
American Experience

Part 1 | Kissinger | American Experience

Season 37 Episode 6

Kissinger is the story of the enigmatic powerbroker who served in the topmost echelons of U.S. diplomacy. Celebrated or reviled, his contradictions reflect those central to late 20th century U.S. foreign policy. With interviews from proteges and colleagues, Kissinger endeavors to understand his relentless drive for power, and how his policies shaped today’s world. FROM AMERICAN EXPERIENCE.

Aired: 10/13/25
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
