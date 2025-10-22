© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
American Experience

Part 2 | Kissinger | American Experience

Season 37 Episode 7 | 1hr 22m 42s

Discover how Henry Kissinger’s anti-Communist zeal would shape U.S. foreign policy in Vietnam, China, Chile, and the Soviet Union in the second half of the 20th century, through the voices of historians and colleagues.

Aired: 10/21/25 | Expires: 11/26/25
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Extras
Watch 2:53
American Experience
Trailer | Kissinger | American Experience
The life of the brilliant foreign policy powerbroker who shaped the world in which we live.
Preview: S37 E6 | 2:53
Watch 9:03
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Kissinger, Part 1
Watch a preview of Part One of Kissinger.
Preview: S37 E6 | 9:03
Watch 3:41
American Experience
How WWII Shaped Henry Kissinger's Identity
Kissinger escaped Nazi Germany and emigrated to the U.S., where he was drafted in the U.S. Army.
Clip: S37 E6 | 3:41
Watch 1:38
American Experience
Trailer | Hard Hat Riot
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Preview: S37 E5 | 1:38
Watch 8:55
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Hard Hat Riot
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Preview: S37 E5 | 8:55
Watch 4:59
American Experience
Who Were the Hard Hats?
At the dawn of the 1970s, blue-collar workers were re-shaping New York City's skyline. But they were
Clip: S37 E5 | 4:59
Watch 4:13
American Experience
How the Hard Hat Riot Predicted Today's Culture Wars
In December 1969, the United States Selective Service conducted its first draft lottery since World
Clip: S37 E5 | 4:13
Watch 3:47
American Experience
The 1970 Riot that Split America
What was The Hard Hat Riot?
Clip: S37 E5 | 3:47
Watch 2:16:40
American Experience
The Presidents: FDR (Part 2)
Part of the award-winning The Presidents collection.
Episode: S7 E2 | 2:16:40
Watch 4:57
American Experience
The Secret Hollywood Campaign to Clean L.A'.s Air
When smog issue plagued their city in the mid 20th century, Angelenos got creative.
Clip: S37 E4 | 4:57